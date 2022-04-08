As the talk of the infamous slap heard throughout Hollywood continues to be a topic at conversation tables, Jada Pinkett-Smith’s post slap actions have received a lot of criticism, but none as brutal as what came from the mouth of comedian Corey Holcomb.

Holcomb gave his take on why Pinkett-Smith goes so hard to remind the world that she was close to late Hip Hop icon Tupac Shakur, but it is questionable as to whether or not they were intimate. Holcomb also brought up the letter that her daughter Willow Smith penned to Shakur after learning of the connection of the slain rap legend to her mother.

Willow wrote when she was 11 to Tupac, telling him, “I know you are alive someplace. I think that my mommy really misses you. Can you please come back so mommy and me can be happy! I wish you were here. I really do!”

