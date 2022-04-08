French Montana has entered a new relationship with Canada Dry. “Big Comfy,” a fun take on why staying home from the club is the most comfortable way to spend the evening, was co-written by Canada Dry and the artist.

The spoof video features a humorous Montana as an infomercial actor hawking the most comfortable lime green fur slippers that no one can resist, directed by James Larese and scored by Montana’s old buddy Harry Fraud. “I’m drinkin’ my Canada Dry, I’m comfortable with shorty, I ain’t comin’ outside,” he raps, transforming the advertisement into a dreamlike vision of an at-home “Montana party.” ‘What’s the craziest thing you’ve ever done in your life?’ she asked. “Watch a full series in one night,” I advised her.

Montana is accompanied solely by his fiancée (Montana’s brother, Ayoub Kharbouch, also makes a cameo) and a distinct, bubbling green can of his favorite soft drink, Canada Dry Ginger Ale, on the couch, as if it were a club on a Friday night.

“It’s been so legendary to bring my creative vision to life in this collaboration with Canada Dry,” said French Montana. “A night in wouldn’t be the same without a comfy robe, slippers, and Canada Dry Ginger Ale by my side…that’s what we call a MONTANA PARTY.”

Derek Dabrowski, VP, Brand Marketing, said of the campaign, “Canada Dry has been a fan favorite for years, and the brand’s continuous growth is a testament to that. The collaboration with French Montana will remind audiences everywhere the joys of staying in and finding comfort by unwinding with Canada Dry.”

You can watch the new campaign below