Former The Source Magazine owner Benzino allegedly ruined his daughter Coi Leray‘s day by text threatening her and her mother issuing threats. Coi’s debut album ‘Trendsetter’ was released and Benzino was upset with his daughter after she said Benzino went broke after he lost The Source in an interview with The Breakfast Club.Benzino was upset with his daughter’s comments about the ‘dinosaur’ generation and how she missed his money making era because she was older and aware once his funds were low. She heckled Charlamagne about his love for Pusha T and Benzino tweeted the legends deserve more respect from the younger generations.
Check out his tweets below.