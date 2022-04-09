Former The Source Magazine owner Benzino allegedly ruined his daughter Coi Leray‘s day by text threatening her and her mother issuing threats. Coi’s debut album ‘Trendsetter’ was released and Benzino was upset with his daughter after she said Benzino went broke after he lost The Source in an interview with The Breakfast Club.Benzino was upset with his daughter’s comments about the ‘dinosaur’ generation and how she missed his money making era because she was older and aware once his funds were low. She heckled Charlamagne about his love for Pusha T and Benzino tweeted the legends deserve more respect from the younger generations.

Check out his tweets below.

To whom this may concern…LEGENDS don’t play the back….they set the standards. Thank you my brothers ⁦@cthagod⁩ & ⁦@djenvy⁩ for sticking up for me and not letting a false narrative of who I am and what I’ve accomplished happen. I put in too much work in the culture. pic.twitter.com/vMgBNw9dfJ — Benzino (@IAMBENZINO) April 7, 2022

The problem with this social generation is they have no respect or regard for who came before then and how they laid the blueprint for them to be successful. I always revered those who came before me and I am grateful to the legends of Hip Hop. — Benzino (@IAMBENZINO) April 7, 2022

…and I’m tired this “old talk” Hip hop is over 40 years young and the ones who appeal to older and younger will be the most successful. Anyone who thinks that because you’re in you’re 40’s and 50’s you should just go sit in a rocking chair and still don’t live out and… — Benzino (@IAMBENZINO) April 7, 2022

..pursue their dreams and aspirations and idiots. All you young people who are in their 20s and successful at rapping, chances are you still will be rapping in your 50s PERIOD. When the younger generation starts listening more and respect the older before them.. — Benzino (@IAMBENZINO) April 7, 2022

…is when LIFE will be better and our entire CULTURE will be better….and let’s make one thing very clear, COMMENTERS AND LIKES ARE PROGRAMS AND SMOKING MIRRORS. The only thing that matters to me is what I can see and feel and BENZINO IS LOVED ALL OVER THE WORLD! — Benzino (@IAMBENZINO) April 7, 2022