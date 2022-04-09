P-Valley has announced its return, marked for Friday, June 3 at 9 pm ET/PT on Starz. The breakout hit show will air new episodes on Sunday. The series stars Nicco Annan, Elarica Johnson, Brandee Evans, Shannon Thornton, Alphonse Nicholson, and Parker Sawyers.

The forthcoming season’s synopsis reads: When darkness descends upon Chucalissa, errybody and they mama must fight tooth and talon to survive. While some take flight to perilous new heights, others dig in their stilettos and stand their ground no matter the cost. Back at The Pynk, Autumn and Uncle Clifford grapple for the throne as new blood shakes up the locker room. Meanwhile, with the casino’s fate hanging in the balance, the local political machine kicks into overdrive. In these unprecedented times, death and danger lurk around every corner.

You can see first look at pictures from the forthcoming season below.

