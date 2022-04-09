Guapdad 4000 debuts his new single “Black Iverson” in a special collaboration with COLORSxSTUDIOS and NBA 2K to provide an exclusive selected soundtrack update and in-game performance.

The video game’s soundtrack will feature a new playlist of original COLORS recordings as part of NBA 2K22’s Season 6 update, with classic tracks from COLORS’ global artist community, including US rap star Smino, Belgian hip-hop artist Krisy, rising London talent ENNY, and many more, including the “Falcon x” himself. The soundtrack takeover is available in NBA 2K22’s 2K Beats area, as well as on the NBA 2K Spotify playlist.

To commemorate the collaboration, 2KTV will premiere a new episode of A COLORS SHOW within the game, which will feature the Oakland native’s new track “Black Iverson.” Guapdad’s current song ‘Black Iverson,’ which will be broadcast inside 2K22 as part of an episode of 2KTV, will be the first time a music video has ever premiered within the renowned video game franchise.

With his slick new track ‘Black Iverson,’ which parodies basketball icon Allen Iverson, the young rapper raises the heat for his performance. The track’s fiery trap rhythm and bass-heavy backdrop set the scene for the artist’s casual delivery. It’s taken from his upcoming EP ‘Handsome’ and produced by K.FISHA.

You can hear the new single below.