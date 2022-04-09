Jada Pinkett Smith has not said much following the infamous Oscar slap delivered by Will Smith to Chris Rock. In a new report from Us Weekly, Pinkett Smith reportedly wishes the moment never happened.

“It was in the heat of the moment and it was him overreacting,” a source told the outlet. “He knows that, she knows that. They’re in agreement that he overreacted.”

The source also stated that Jada is not “angry” at Will for the moment but does “wishes he didn’t” slap Rock.

Last week, Jada Pinkett Smith returned to Instagram and stated it was a time for healing.

“This is a season for healing and I’m here for it,” Pinkett Smith shared in a graphic on Instagram.

Healing is reportedly set to take place when Jada and Will are set to take to the Red Table for a forthcoming episode. You can read more about that here and see her message below.