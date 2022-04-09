ICYMI: Wack 100 Says The Game Will Soon Release a Diss Aimed at Eminem

Last month, The Game stated he was a better rapper than Eminem. Today, his manager Wack 100 states the Compton rapper has a diss toward Slim Shady tucked away.

Hopping on Clubhouse, Wack says fans will hear the shots toward Eminem in The Game’s next single.

“We startin’ a fire, the Black Slim Shady is coming,” Wack said. “That nigga better be ready, because this nigga done went crazy.”

Wack was asked to confirm if it was a target toward Em, which he did, stating that the legendary rapper would want to respond and citing that The Game had no boundaries in his diss because Eminem is comfortable dissing his mother and the mother of his children.

In March, The Game’s appearance on Drink Champs had all of Hip-Hop going crazy. Speaking with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN, the Compton legend had a lot to get off his chest. One of those statements was directed toward Eminem, who he wants to see in a V.E.R.Z.U.Z. battle.

The Game honored Eminem as one of the great MCs before he would take the chance to boost himself, “I used to think Eminem was better than me.” After N.O.R.E. as The Game to expound, he let off a confident statement: “He’s not.”

The Drink Champs host challenged the notion, leading to The Game confidently stating he could go head-to-head with Marshall Mathers. You can hear it from The Game below.

Meanwhile, someone else has decided to dead his beef with Eminem.

