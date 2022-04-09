We all know Idris Elba from “The Wire” or even the “The Office”, but what many don’t know is something he recently revealed on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Podcast. He joined the podcast to promote his latest project “Sonic The Hedgehog 2” which is currently in theaters now.

The podcast spoke on topics outside of his latest project. Like many celebrities, he did not make it big right away. They spoke about the start of his career. When he was in London there were plays and side projects that he would take on. However, when he moved to America and a lot changed for him. There were things he had to do to make sure he could “pay the way”, and some of those things used to be selling weed.

Dave Chappelle only recognized him at first due to the fact that he previously purchased weed from Idris. But selling weed was not the only side hustle he had. He also DJ’ed and was a doorman at Caroline’s Comedy Club.

Selling weed is legal now and is a side hustle he can always revisit.