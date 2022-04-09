NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins died after being hit by a car in South Florida on Saturday morning. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Haskins was in South Florida training with quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Haskins was only 24 years old.

Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before becoming Washington’s first-round pick and playing in Pittsburgh, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2022

Dwayne Haskins was training in South Florida with other Steelers QBs, RBs and WRs. He was killed this morning in South Florida when he got hit by a vehicle. Tragic…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2022

Just three weeks ago, Haskins was signed to a one-year restricted free agent tender by the Steelers. His goal was to develop into a starting quarterback.

“I feel like I can be a starter in this league. I got drafted for that reason,” said Haskins in January. “I definitely believe I have the talent to. I just haven’t put it all together yet. And that’s something I have to do this offseason to put myself in position to play.

“I’ve wanted to be a quarterback my entire life. Being a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers is a dream. I always had great respect for the black and gold. Great respect for Coach (Mike) Tomlin, 15 seasons with no losing season. I want to show him that I want this bad. I want to be a leader. I want to be a guy that people can rely on, on and off the field to be more than just a guy that can throw a ball, talented enough to be in a position where I can execute at a high level and keep the Steelers way.”

Haskins was drafted by Washington in 2019 after a stellar career at The Ohio State University. Rest in peace to Dwayne Haskins.