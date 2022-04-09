Is it just me or does it feel like Deja Vu?

Let’s go back to 20 years ago when Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck co-starred in “Gigli” and encountered what I presume you would call love at first sight, since they are back at it again. They first started dating in 2002 and got engaged in November of the same year.

Friendly reminder that JLo was coming out of divorce back in 2002. She was previously married to her second husband, Cris Judd. So when Jen and Ben started their first engagement the media could not ignore the fact that she had another rock on her finger by November. Affleck initially proposed to Lopez with a beautiful 6-carat pink diamond ring.

Even though Jennifer and Ben called off their engagement in 2004, it is clear to us all that this was not the end of their love. It was not too far back that Jennifer had a lovely 16-cart emerald-cut diamond ring. It was worth about $1.8 million – talk about big rings. I am sure Drake and Future are impressed with JLo’s lovely compilation of engagement rings. About a year ago Jennifer and Alex Rodriguez called off their 2-year engagement. And if there is one thing we know about JLo she loves love, so here we are a year later with another big announcement.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged (again)! This time around Jennifer shared the big news with a sweet video on social media directing you to visit her OnTheJLo.com. If you were signed up for her newsletter you received a big surprise right away!

This time around Ben Affleck came to show out. He is clearly a fan of colored diamonds, since this time around he presented Jennifer with a green diamond engagement ring. We do not have all the details yet, but if it is truly a green diamond he spent at least $5 million dollars on that beauty.

All I can say at this point is best wishes to Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck! Everything that is meant to be will find its way, right?