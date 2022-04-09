The NBA playoffs are a week away and it appears that the Miami Heat has clinched the number one seed in the Eastern Conference. After losses by the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76er, the route towards the NBA Finals must come through Miami.

The Miami Heat have clinched the top seed in the Eastern Conference! 🔥#HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/Tp42U6my6n — 𝙃𝙀𝘼𝙏 𝙉𝘼𝙏𝙄𝙊𝙉 (@HeatvsHaters) April 8, 2022

The Heat came out on top of the competitive Eastern Conference despite stars Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, and Bam Adebayo missing significant time throughout the season. With just two seasons removed from the team’s last NBA Finals appearance, not many have the Heat in this position.

The Heat will have to wait a few more days to see who will be their first-round opponent. As it stands right now, it could be either the Brooklyn Nets, Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, or Charlotte Hornets. The Heat’s opponent will be determined by the league’s play in tournament that is set to start on Tuesday.

Advertisement