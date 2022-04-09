Vince Staples’ new album, Ramona Park Broke My Heart, is now available via Blacksmith Recordings / Motown Records. Staples has announced Ramona Park Broke My Heart The Musical, a special cinematic performance that will be exclusively presented via the premium global social live media platform Moment House on May 1 and May 2 to celebrate the release, which is a tribute to the Ramona Park neighborhood in Long Beach where he grew up.

Vince will perform songs from the new album, as well as music from his entire repertoire, in an immersive visual environment inspired by Ramona Park Broke My Heart. Tickets to view the experience can be purchased here.

Ramona Park Broke My Heart is the follow-up to Staples’ critically acclaimed self-titled album from 2021, which introduced fans to his hometown as well as personal friends and family. Lil Baby, Ty Dolla $ign, and Mustard all appear on the new album. You can stream the new album below.

