On November 1, 2022, Roc Lit 101, a Random House Group subsidiary, will release The Book of Jose by Grammy-nominated hip-hop musician Fat Joe. The gripping memoir will detail how Joe rose from the drug- and violence-plagued South Bronx of the 1980s to become one of his generation’s most powerful figures.

“The Book of Jose is more than just a book about my career,” said Fat Joe. “It explores the darkest moments of my life — brushes with death, being locked up, losing friends, and dealing with depression — that shaped me as a man. I overcame significant adversity but I’m excited to be in position to share my story and inspire others through my journey.”

The book will lift the lid on Joe’s tumultuous background and provide readers with a glimpse into his meteoric rise to fame, all while fully accounting for the costs and benefits of that life: its tragedies, regrets, and shining victories. The Book of Jose maintains Joe’s acclaimed position as one of hip-hop’s greatest storytellers with a wide spectrum of wild-but-true anecdotes.

Advertisement

Fans can preorder a copy at https://bit.ly/BookofJose