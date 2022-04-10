Although Kanye West has shown absolutely no sign of getting softer in the past two years, his most recent shoe drop, the Yeezy QNTM ‘Mono Carbon’ has, debuting this week with a softer look than the original 2020 version, just in time for spring.

The ‘Mono Carbon’ has the same general overall style as the original QNTM, which was released in 2020. The shoe is similar in that it’s base is a marbled grey Primeknit underneath gray wavy suede, creating a contrasting sense of horizontal and vertical movement. It has a milky suede toe wrap and semi-translucent milky sole, just slightly more off-white than the original 2020 version. However, the main difference is the carbon suede heel and upper, which feature three similar shades of carbon gray. The laces (also carbon gray) are similar to the original shoe design. Like the original, the newest shoe has a full-length Boost midsole.

The charcoal gray coloring makes this an incredibly versatile shoe for this time of year, when winter and spring seem to overlap and switch back and forth in many parts of the country.

The QNTM ‘Mono Carbon’ retails for about $260 and is available online at select retailers. More information about releases and availability can be found at https://www.adidas.com/us/yeezy.

Adidas Yeezy QNTM ‘Mono Carbon’