50 Cent Says the Academy Is Doing Will Smith “Dirty” With 10-Year Ban

50 Cent thinks the 10-year ban of Will Smith from all Academy of Motion Picture and Arts events is too harsh. Hitting Twitter, 50 stated Smith is being done “dirty.”

“Got Damn they doing Will dirty,” 50 said. “This is too harsh. He can’t come back till he 63 years old. And the law suit ain’t even hit yet. SMH.”

👀Got Damn they doing Will dirty, This is too harsh so he cant come back till he 63 years old. 🤦‍♂️and the law suit ain’t even hit yet. SMH #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi pic.twitter.com/llMjL57FOb — 50cent (@50cent) April 8, 2022

A Friday meeting between the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ board of governors led to the decision to ban Will Smith from the Oscars and additional Academy events for the next 10 years. The decision is a result of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the ceremony two weeks ago.

“The 94th Oscars were meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year; however, those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behavior we saw Mr. Smith exhibit on stage,” they wrote.

The Academy added, “We want to express our deep gratitude to Mr. Rock for maintaining his composure under extraordinary circumstances. We also want to thank our hosts, nominees, presenters and winners for their poise and grace during our telecast.”

Following the announcement, Will Smith released a brief statement to PEOPLE magazine: “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision.”

Will Smith also released an apology to Rock on Instagram and announced his formal resignation from the Academy last week.