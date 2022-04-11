Tekashi 6ix9ine is announced his return. The controversial rapper hit Instagram and alerted fans and other artists that he preparing for his comeback.

“I hope everybody enjoyed there 15 minutes,” he wrote. “THE DEMON IS BACK APRIL 15TH. I’m THE BEAST they couldn’t contain. The industry most hated animal. APRIL 15th the KING OF NEW YORK IS COMING BACK. I’m going back home.”

I HOPE EVERYONE ENJOYED THEIR 15 MIN…. IM BACK — 6ix9ine (@6ix9ine) April 8, 2022

6ix9ine shows up to New York to drop a snippet for his new song pic.twitter.com/wY19URUKHT — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) April 10, 2022

APRIL 15TH THE KING OF NEW YORK IS BACK. GINÈ GINÈ ‼️ pic.twitter.com/ycKDgniup2 — 6ix9ine (@6ix9ine) April 8, 2022

On his Instagram stories, 6ix9ine continued his update: “When I left and took a break, I didn’t say a word to no one. I didn’t need to explain nothing. I just did it. I woke up and now I want to take over again. Now get out of my way.”

Tekashi 6ix9ine aligned himself with Wack 100 for business management. Earlier this year, Wack alluded to financial struggles for the rapper.

“He broke as a motherfucker. That nigga 6ix9ine ain’t got nothing! Man, that nigga over there doing bad. I had to send that nigga $20 for some gas,” Wack said. “It’s fucking terrible, man. Sad thing to see such a talented young man…”

Just last week, 6ix9ine was accused of snitching on 600Breezy. The Chicago rapper was released from prison on Tuesday after serving about three months behind bars following an alleged threat on 6ix9ine’s life. You can read more about that here.