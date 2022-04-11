Chris Brown has confirmed he has a new baby girl. Back in January, rumors circulated the “Iffy” singer fathered a daughter with model Diamond Brown. Hitting his Instagram story over the weekend, Breezy celebrated his three-month-old daughter.

Awww! Chris Brown and Diamond Brown showing their daughter some online love for her 3 months ❤️🥰 (📸: @gettyimages) pic.twitter.com/lTIEuhFGrR — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) April 8, 2022

The Jasmine Brand spotted Diamond introducing the baby girl, Lovely Symphani Brown, on Instagram back in January.

“My sweet babygirl, it’s been a whole day you’ve been in the world and have already shown me the true meaning of life,” Diamond wrote. “I promise to love and protect you always. Forever yours, mommy..”

Brown fathered his daughter Royalty with Nia Guzman in 2015 and his son Aeko Catori with Ammika Harris in 2019.