Chris Rock has provided an update on when he will speak about the infamous Oscars slap. Deadline reports, Rock was on stage at the Fantasy Springs Resort-Casino in Indio, California and gave details on what it would take for him to dive into the subject.

“I’m OK, I have a whole show and I’m not talking about that until I get paid. Life is good. I got my hearing back,” Rock said. He would then enter his current show’s routine.

Before this statement, Chris Rock addressed the moment during the start of his Ego Death comedy tour days after the Oscar slap. Rock was in Boston to take the stage for his first show and fans both in the building and around the world were eager to hear what the comedy legend had to say. According to Variety, he decided to stray away from talking about the slap from Will Smith.

“How was your weekend?” Rock opened the set. “I don’t have a bunch of shit about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I’m still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I’ll talk about that shit. And it will be serious and funny.”

During Rock’s opening moments on stage, a fan yelled “Fuck Will Smith.” Rock would not acknowledge the statement and proceeded to say “I’m going to tell some jokes. It’s nice to just be out.”

The Boston show was one of six at The Wilbur theater. According to WCVB – Boston, Wednesday had two shows. A lengthy ovation led to an emotional moment as Chris Rock began to wipe away tears on stage.

“I’m still kind of processing what happened,” Rock said. “At some point, I’ll talk about that shit and it’ll be serious, it’ll be funny.”

