Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged. In the JLo newsletter, the iconic singer announced the engagement with a new video. The ring is a green stone set on a silver ban. PEOPLE notes Lopez has previously detailed why green is an important color for her.

“I always say the color green is my lucky color,” Lopez wrote in the past. “Maybe you can remember a certain green dress.”

She added, “I’ve realized there are many moments in my life where amazing things happened when I was wearing green.” Now Lopez has green on her hand every day.

“It’s very cute to see how excited she is,” a source close to Lopez stated. “Ben makes her incredibly happy.”

This is the second engagement for the two, once setting themselves on the path to marriage in 2004.