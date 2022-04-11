Kodak Black spent some time on the Internet and recently inserted his opinion into Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s marriage. Currently, an old Red Table Talk clip is spreading online, that now has fans examining if Jada ever really wanted to marry Will. Kodak saw the message and is warning Jada of what it looks like on the other side.

“You got a nigga who love you, all kinds of shit,” Kodak said. “Come fuck with Kodak. That’s what you need ’cause you just on some bullshit. You don’t deserve Will Smith. You deserve Yak. You deserve me.”

Kodak Black also suggested that Will Smith should go find a new, younger woman, also while being critical of Tupac’s gangsta reputation. This isn’t the first time that Kodak has offered himself to someone else’s woman. Recently, it was stated that it got him in some trouble. You can hear Kodak’s message to Jada below.

