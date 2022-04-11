The NYPD did a sweep, arresting over 20 alleged gang members in the Bronx. According to the New York Daily News, of the 20 members, four were adolescents and were arrested for their roles in violence in the past three years. Authorities used drill music videos to track down their subjects for arrests.

The 82-count indictment highlights murders and attempted murders. 32 violent crimes are highlighted in the last 36 months, including shooting during the middle of the day that was boasted about in music videos. The police dubbed the investigation “Operation Drilly” and recovered 18 guns. Charges include murder, attempted murder, manslaughter, weapons possession, assault, and grand larceny.

“The defendants allegedly committed multiple shootings, some in broad daylight, killing two people and injuring innocent bystanders,” said Bronx DA Darcel Clark. “These defendants terrorized residents of the Fordham/Bedford Park neighborhoods who were forced to run for their lives as bullets flew.”

Those arrested are believed to be members of the G-Side/Drilly gang, a set of the Bloods Sex Money Murder collective. The crimes were allegedly bragged on in music videos across YouTube. The Daily News highlights Lee Drilly x E-Wuu’s video for “BET” as one of the videos.