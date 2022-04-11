As the NFL world continues to mourn the loss of Dwayne Haskins, someone who served as a mentor during his last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers had some amazing words to say about him.

Recently retired Ben Roethlisberger turned to Twitter. Speaking on behalf of himself and his wife, Ashley, the Pittsburgh icon, talked touchingly about his time with Haskins and also spoke to Haskins’ wife, Ashley.

“He came to work everyday with a smile on his face and energy and love in his heart,” Roethlisberger wrote. “I really enjoyed his passion and love for the game and wanting to learn and be the best. His smile and zeal for life will be missed!

Advertisement

“Wish we had more time together on this earth, but I will cherish the time and the laughs we had! I’ll say it again just like I told you to your face, I still wish I could throw the ball like you!! Love ya pal.”

Roethlisberger served as a mentor to Haskins last season. With Roethlisberger’s final season last year, he was getting the young quarterback ready for life as a Steelers’ starting quarterback. No word yet as to what the Steelers plan to do to honor the late quarterback.