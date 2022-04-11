After Los Angeles Lakers played their regular-season finale, it was a matter of when, not if, they would let head coach Frank Vogel go. Well, it appears we have an answer.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers are expected to fire Vogel as soon as Monday. The report came after their 146-141 overtime win over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday to close out the regular season.

Frank Vogel has coached his final game for the Lakers, a decision that’s expected to be shared with him as soon as Monday, sources tell ESPN. Lakers’ search expected to be lengthy and expansive with no clear initial frontrunner. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 11, 2022

After the Lakers’ win, Vogel talked to the media as the Wojnarowski report was Tweeted out. “I haven’t been told s— and I’m going to enjoy tonight’s game, celebrate what these young guys did in terms of scratching and clawing and getting back in this game and getting a W, and we’ll deal with tomorrow, tomorrow,” he told reporters during his postgame media availability.

Frank Vogel addresses reports he has coached his last game as head coach of the Lakers pic.twitter.com/QxXiIfyibW — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) April 11, 2022

The Lakers failed to make the playoffs, let alone the play in-game. The team is only two years removed from winning the 2020 NBA Championship. Since then, it was a first-round exit last season and a complete failure of a season this time around. Clearly, the organization is painting Vogel as the scapegoat when the championship roster was scrapped for older veterans who couldn’t hang all season long.

Next for the Lakers’ organization is to begin an extensive such for the team’s next head coach. That next head coach will have to find a way to get the best out of a core that includes LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook.