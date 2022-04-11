Trey Songz has been cleared of a sexual assault that allegedly occurred in Las Vegas. The R&B star was accused of sexual misconduct during a celebration of his 37th birthday at the Cosmopolitan hotel in November.

“The LVMPD has concluded the investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Tremaine Neverson and determined that no criminal charges will be filed. If any new evidence comes to light, the case will be reopened for further investigation,” a representative for the Las Vegas Metro PD told TMZ.

In response, Songz’s attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, released a statement: “We are pleased that Trey Songz’ has been cleared of wrongdoing and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigation has officially been closed.”

They added, “We are grateful to the LVMPD for the professional police work done and their thorough investigation, which included findings of inconsistency in witness testimony and insufficient evidence. We are pleased that Trey can now return to what he does best, entertaining.”