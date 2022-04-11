Captain Marvel is headed to the Fast & Furious franchise. Brie Larson has been announced as the newest cast member of the high-speed, action franchise. With production for Fast & Furious 10 underway, series star Vin Diesel hit Instagram and revealed Larson’s inclusion.

“Yeah yeah yeah… you see this angel over my shoulder cracking me up, you say to your self ‘that’s captain Marvel.’ Clearly there is love and laughter in this image. What you don’t see however, is the character you will be introduced to in Fast10. You have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology. Beyond her beauty, her intellect… her Oscar, haha is this profound soul who will add something you might not have expected but yearned for. Welcome to the FAMILY Brie.”

excited doesn’t even begin to explain how I feel about joining the Fast family 🤝🚘 thank you for welcoming me in with so much kindness and excitement, @vindiesel.



can’t wait to share more (when I can 😉) pic.twitter.com/miJlbiwV9d — Brie Larson (@brielarson) April 10, 2022

Previously, Vin Diesel took to Instagram to try to convince The Rock to put their differences aside and reprise his role for the final Fast & Furious movie.

In an interview with CNN, Johnson said that Diesel’s post was “manipulative,” and he did not like how he brought up his children or the late Paul Walker in the post. He added that he spoke with Diesel in private and said that there “was not a chance” that he would return for the final F&F installment.

“I was very surprised by Vin’s recent post. This past June, when Vin and I actually connected not over social media, I told him directly – and privately – that I would not be returning to the franchise. I was firm yet cordial with my words and said that I would always be supportive of the cast and always root for the franchise to be successful, but that there was no chance I would return. I privately spoke with my partners at Universal as well, all of whom were very supportive as they understand the problem.

“Vin’s recent public post was an example of his manipulation. I didn’t like that he brought up his children in the post, as well as Paul Walker’s death. Leave them out of it. We had spoken months ago about this and came to a clear understanding. My goal all along was to end my amazing journey with this incredible ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise with gratitude and grace. It’s unfortunate that this public dialogue has muddied the waters. Regardless, I’m confident in the ‘Fast’ universe and its ability to consistently deliver for the audience, and I truly wish my former co-stars and crew members the best of luck and success in the next chapter.”