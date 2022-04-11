Bodycam footage of former Source owner Benzino has surfaced, showing the Love And Hip Hop star being arrested for punching the truck of his ex’s new man.

A Braselton, Georgia Police officer’s bodycam shows the cops questioning Benzino and his ex-girlfriend and son’s mother Althea Hart, who claimed that her child’s father punched her new man’s truck, so they in turn called the police.

Other eyewitnesses say that they say Benzino punch the truck, which had visible damage to the truck’s body. This prompted the Braselton Police to arrest Benzino, who became irate after being detained.

