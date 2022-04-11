While many people are still shocked that he’s going through with it, but T.I has turned his sights from the booth to the stage with a stand-u comedy act which didn’t seem to go over too well in Brooklyn this past weekend.

he self-proclaimed “King Of The South” has been receiving fair reviews for his stand-ups, but this weekend in Brooklyn proved to be challenge for the rapper turned comic. Standing among comedy greats such as Eddie Griffin, Tony Roberts, Bruce Bruce, Michael Blackson, and Joe Torry, Tip definitely had his work cut out for him.

See the crownd’s reaction to his set below.

Advertisement