Princess Love stopped by Trick Daddy’s “I Got My Pots” Facebook cooking show to discuss various topics including Ray J and Women’s History Month.

The two cooked ox tails and brown beans and rice while Princess schooled Trick on why women need a history month

“How the hell y’all get a women’s history month?” Trick asked.

“You know how you got here, right?” Princess said. “Women bring life into this world. We have a portal in between our legs that life comes through.”

Princess also spoke on the second divorce filed by Ray J. “Ray filed for divorce for the second time being petty,” she said. She also pointed out that she was a submissive wife who decorated the house for her man every holiday.

Trick tried to rally for Ray J saying he still speaks highly of Princess. But she revealed that Ray J is a very controlling Capricorn.

“Ray and I are great friends. We are great business partners,” she stated.

Princess and Ray J wed in August of 2016. They welcomed their first child, Melody Love Norwood, in May of 2018. They also welcomed a son together in December 2019. Ray J filed for divorce in September 2020.

Watch the video below.