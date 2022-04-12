6ix9ine continues to troll his fellow rappers and pokes at their dead loved ones. The rainbow rapper’s latest target is fellow New Yorker Fivio Foreign.

In announcing his return, 6ix9ine stated the “King of New York” is back. Fivio questioned his status, “5 Billboards in Times Square, Top 5 songs in NY on Apple at once, & articles in both Daily News & NY Times. Don’t let that nigga say he the King Of this city.”

Fivio Foreign responds to 6ix9ine saying he’s the King of New York. pic.twitter.com/hWHQoAzPK6 — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) April 10, 2022

6ix9ine’s friend DJ Akademiks posted the remark, to which the rapper dived into the comments to launch an attack on Foreign’s late friend Tdott Woo.

“Didn’t his best friend just get shot in his head a month ago,” 6ix9ine wrote. “He worried about billboards in Times Square….”

TDott, recognized for inventing the “Woo Walk,” recently inked a record deal with Million Dollar Music (MDM) shortly before his untimely death. TDott was shot outside of his home in Canarsie, Brooklyn, on Feb. 1. He was rushed to nearby Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.