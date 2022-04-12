Cam Newton Trends After Saying That Baddies “Don’t Know When To Be Quiet”

Cam Newton Trends After Saying That Baddies “Don’t Know When To Be Quiet”

Cam Newton is no stranger to visiting a podcast and every time he sits down behind the mic, headlines follow. His visit to Million Dollaz Worth of Game is no different and he is in for a long day on the Internet.

While speaking with Wallo and Gillie, Cam found himself discussing “bad bitches” and after stating he had the perfect example of parents, the quarterback would detail the difference between a woman and “bad bitch.”

“A bad bitch is a person who’s just, you know, ‘Girl I’m a bad bitch. ‘I’m doing this, I’m doing that.’ I look the part but I don’t act the part,” Newton said.

Advertisement

Newton would add that his use of “bad bitch” is not to degrade women but “to go off the aesthetic of what they deem is a boss chick.”

He then added, “A woman for me is handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs. A lot of times when you get the aesthetic of ‘I’m a boss bitch,’ no baby, but you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet! You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”

You can hear it from Newton below.