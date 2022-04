DJ Khaled Joined by JAY-Z, Diddy, and Fat Joe as He Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

DJ Khaled‘s week is off to a great start. The Hip-Hop legend had a major moment in his career on Monday as he received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In addition to his family, Hip-Hop royalty and friends of Khaled, JAY-Z, Diddy, and Fat Joe, all pulled up to celebrate Khaled’s inclusion on the storied sidewalk.

Jay Z Diddy & Fat Joe take pictures with DJ Khaled on his star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame pic.twitter.com/i39p0wVaRP — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) April 11, 2022

Following receiving his star, Hov, Puff, and Joey Crack all posed next to Khaled at the star.

