The Proud Family revival is in full swing and brings in celebrity guests weekly. On the episode that will premiere this Wednesday (April 13), legendary DJ Kid Capri will make his animated debut. Kid Capril will be the DJ for Penny Proud’s frenemy, LaCienega’s quinceañera.

A synopsis for the episode reads:

LaCienega’s quinceañera has finally arrived and she has very specific plans for it. When her cousin, LaBrea, an ugly-duckling-turned-beautiful-swan, threatens to steal her thunder, LaCienega grows increasingly hostile, which threatens to alienate Penny and her crew. Meanwhile, Sunset deals with her sister, Melrose’s, passive-aggressive critiques of every aspect of the quinceañera by choosing increasingly extravagant and expensive party elements that threaten to break the bank.

You can see the exclusive clip of DJ Kid Capri on The Proud Family below.

Advertisement