According to a report from Mississippi Today, NFL legend Brett Favre was involved in a welfare scam in which Favre received over $8 million in funds from Mississippi officials, which has been allegedly proven with texts of the famed QB pressing Miss. officials for the money.

“Hey brother, (we) owe 1.1m on Vball. Any chance you and Nancy can help?" Brett Favre texted Miss.'s welfare director. “You and Nancy stuck your neck out for me and that’s going to turn out very good."



(Narrator) It did not turn out very good. Nancy could face decades in prison https://t.co/fjlvclCsKF — Anna Wolfe (@ayewolfe) April 7, 2022

Anne Wolfe’s exposé revealed that Favre had special access to Gov. Phil Bryant and others who controlled the welfare spending, including the state’s welfare chief and a grant-funded nonprofit director. The allegations came about after the former director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services and five others were indicted for misappropriating funds within the state’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

Nancy New was among those indicted. She gave Favre $5 million in grant funds to build a volleyball stadium at his alma mater at the University of Southern Mississippi, which could be part of the forthcoming civil suit.

Advertisement

A pharmaceutical company backed by Favre called Prevacus allegedly received $2,5 million in stolen funds from the Mississippi Department of Human Services. In comparison, Farve collected over $1 million for himself, but an auditor says he still owes $228,000 in interest on the money he improperly received.

Mississippi Today’s messages allege that Favre told Prevacus owner Jake Vanlandingham to offer Gov. Bryant shares in Prevacus, but Bryant denied ever considering taking the stock. Nancy New is accused of giving the $2.15 million to Prevacus in exchange for shares of the stock.

Farve reportedly received a Ford F-150 Raptor from the state’s then-director of Department of Human Services, John Davis, who was arrested in 2020 on five counts of conspiracy, embezzlement, or fraud.

MDHS Director Bob Anderson said that the department would be filing civil charges against Favre, but Farve has not been charged with any crime.