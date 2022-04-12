Jon Batiste delivered an amazing performance of his lauded single “Freedom” at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. Jon took home five Grammys during the event, including one for Album of the Year. Following this historic victory, Batiste delivered a speech, noting his music as “more than entertainment” and a “spiritual exercise.”

This week, Jon Batiste’s music has made a big push up the Billboard rankings. We Are, the 2022 Album of the Year, saw a 2,739 percent increase in sales in the United States in just one week. Jon’s 2018 album, Hollywood Africans, is now ranked #26 on Billboard’s Top 200 Jazz Albums chart.

We Are is now placed at #14.

You can see Jon Batiste’s Grammy performance here.