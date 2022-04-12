Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are here to show you what their romance looks like. Kardashian hit Instagram on Monday to show off pics of her ane bae, Pete Davidson, out for a night in Los Angeles.

According to PEOPLE, Kardashian and Davidson were at Jon & Vinny’s, a popular Italian restaurant in Los Angeles following the premiere of the new HULU show The Kardashians.

late nite snack pic.twitter.com/mSbc3IHwOy — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) April 11, 2022

Last week, Kim Kardashian spoke with ABC journalist Robin Roberts about The Kardashians show. While chatting with Roberts, Kim dived into her new romance with Pete Davidson, citing the affair is real, and she planned to spend a lot of time with the comedian.

Advertisement

“I wouldn’t be with someone if I didn’t plan on spending a lot of my time with them,” Kardashian said. “Obviously, I want to take my time, but I’m very happy and very content. And, it’s such a good feeling to be at peace.”

.@KimKardashian tells @RobinRoberts "I wouldn't be with someone if I didn't plan on spending a lot of my time with them" when asked how serious her relationship with Pete Davidson is. #TheKardashians special premieres tomorrow 8/7c on @ABC and @Hulu. https://t.co/PtcWayeRFV pic.twitter.com/TKJTYX9BJg — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 6, 2022

While he hasn’t verbally attacked him recently, Kanye West has not been favorable of his ex-wife’s new relationship. As recent as early March, YE aimed Pete Davidson with an animated version of the rapper attacking an animated version of the comedian.