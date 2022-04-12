Last month reality star Apple Watts ejected from her car after colliding with a diesel truck, leaving her unresponsive.

Apple Watts appeared on Love and Hip Hop Hollywood seasons 5 and season 6 and became a fam favorite due to her unadulterated realness.

The accident involved a diesel truck, and Apple’s car, unfortunately, flipped multiple times, causing her to be ejected out of the window. Her sister tells us that she is unresponsive at the moment, and she suffered a fractured skull, a broken spine, and a shattered arm.

Apple’s sister updates her fans on her progress and asks fans and supporters for help.

CLICK HERE to see her sisters updates and CLICK HERE to donate.

