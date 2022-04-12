Monica teams up with Jimmie Allen, and Little Big Town for a soul-stirring performance of their collaborative track, “Pray” live at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium marking this Monica’s first-ever appearance on the CMT Music Awards. The Boy is Mine singer appeared on the Red Carpet the look with oversized sunglasses. The soul-stirring performance was introduced by no other than Gayle King, which began with Allen behind a piano before Monica and Little Big Town joined on stage dressed in white on a stage that looked straight out of heaven, filled with clouds and smoke wearing all white. The genre-crossing group delivered the angelic song, complete with soaring harmonies, as powerful scenes of prayer from all religions and belief systems were shown in the background — adding to the growing unity and inclusion within the country music world. This is not Monica’s first venture into country music, in August 2021, the “Angel of Mine” star teased a country album, according to Rated RnB, saying that she had been in the studio with Brandi Carlile. See the full performance below, and let us know what you think.