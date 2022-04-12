While she may have gotten her respect in the Youtube world, Queen Naija is also coming for her respect in the music game. In October 2020, the 26-year-old singer would release her debut album “Misunderstood” through Capitol Records. The 16 track album is most notable for songs like “Lie to Me,” “I’m Her,” “Too Much To Say,” “Pack Lite,” and more.

While Queen has been proving herself on her tracks, she is also proving herself on features, as she recently appeared on Fivio Foreign’s debut album, BIBLE. Queen Naija, Fivio Foreign, and Coi Leray would link up for a collab, sampling Destiny Child’s 1999 classic “Say My Name” single, titled “What’s my Name.”

In a video that the singer reposted, two men who seemed to be reviewing Fivio’s long-awaited album appeared to mistake the Detroit singer for New Jersey native Coi Leray on the single. “LMFAO its so funny how alot of people thought my part was Coi Leray’s,” she wrote with laughing emojis. “That just goes to show yall I can GET IN THAT BAG when I need to #versatilemami.”

Advertisement

“I could do anything y’all gotta know that. I could do old school R&B, I could do gospel, I could do DRILL, I could do country, hell I could even do punk rock. I haven’t shown ppl that because I’m still trying to make my mark here & set the tone, a lot of people slept on misunderstood and that’s okay. Just means I gotta start playing the game. When you too humble they don’t respect you!!! QN2 in the making..” she continued.

Check out the single below.