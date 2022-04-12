The JOURNEY IS EVERYTHING TOUR is the new moniker for RUSS’s world tour, which will be supported by collaborator KTYLN.

Russ has just released an extended version of his smash tune “Handsomer,” following the success of his recent “Handsomer” remix release. Two new verses will be included in the expanded version of “Handsomer.” Russ brags about his money and success in “Handsomer,” but is wary of ladies who are solely interested in his fortune. Russ announced his TikTok “Open Verse Challenge” last month, inviting musicians to submit a verse for his February track “Remember.” The “Open Verse Challenge’s” second single, “Handsomer,” saw San Diego native KTLYN win the competition. Russ was so taken with the verse that he requested KTLYN to join him on an official remix, and then went on to praise the freedom of being an independent artist by dropping the remix with KTLYN. The single debuted at #1 on the weekly Digital Song Sales Chart with an increase of 636 percent in sales, sat #1 on Billboard’s Week of March 19th hits, and is currently at #40 on the Billboard Hot 100, climbing 20 ranks in just a week. KTLYN is also the second artist to sign to DIEMON Records, which he founded.

BIA is set to join Russ on the show, fresh off her new hit “London,” and Bugus will also be a part. You can see the full run fo dates below and tap into the more about DIEMON Records here.

