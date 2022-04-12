Over the weekend, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died after being struck by a car. In breaking the story, ESPN insider Adam Schefter tweeted the former Ohio State QB was “struggling to catch on” drawing backlash online.

Adam Schefter is a lame ass bitch for real 😤 pic.twitter.com/Mn8PxoszGm — Barstool OSU (@BarstoolOSU) April 9, 2022

Schefter would delete his original tweet and issue another update but the damage was done. During his podcast on Monday, Schefter issued an apology.

“First, I wanted to address the death of Dwayne Haskins and the tweet I posted this weekend,” Schefter said. “It was insensitive. It was a mistake. And I can assure you it was not my intention. I wish I could have that tweet back.”

Schefter would go on to highlight numerous positive moments in Haskins’s career, stating that the late standout should be “remembered properly.”

You can hear it from Schefter below.