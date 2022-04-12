After a controversial season filled with injuries and COVID-19 mandates, the Brooklyn Nets clinched the 7th seed in the Eastern Conference. With the 7th seed secured, the Nets will host the Cleveland Cavaliers for the right to play the 2nd seeded Boston Celtics.

The matchups are set.



Update for next week's Meta Quest NBA Play-In Tournament schedule ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/eWMV1ESPTf — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) April 10, 2022

The loser of the Nets vs. Cavaliers game will host the winner of the Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets game in a win-or-go-home game Friday night, with the victor in that game entering the playoffs against the No. 8 seed and taking on the Miami Heat starting next weekend.

The Nets finished the season winning four straight games to avoid playing the play-in tournament on the road. With a win on Tuesday, the Nets will begin a quest to be the first 7th seed to reach the NBA Finals. With a healthy Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the top seeds in the Eastern Conference way do not feel secure with their seedings.

