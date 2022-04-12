Lil Durk follows through on his promise and has released a video for fan-favorite “What Happened to Virgil” featuring Gunna. The Cole Bennett-directed music video brings Durkio and Gunna to an airstrip and also is surrounded by animated flowers.

The video opens with a quote from the late Virgil Abloh:

“Life is so short that you can’t waste even a day subscribing to what someone thinks you can do versus knowing what you can do.”

You can see the new video, which is dedicated to Abloh, King Von, and D Thang below.

Advertisement