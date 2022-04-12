NFL star Cam Newton came under fire on social media Monday for comments he made about women.

Newton appeared on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast on Sunday. The veteran quarterback was asked about his upbringing toward the beginning of the show, and he started to talk about his family and how he was raised by the “perfect example of what a man was” in his father.

“My parents had been together for 36, 37 years now, and it’s a beautiful thing. I grew up in a three-parent household — my mom, my father and my grandmother. And I knew what a woman was. Not a bad b—-. A woman,” Newton said, adding that to him a “bad b—-” was a person who “looked the part” but didn’t “act the part.”

Advertisement

“And it’s a lot of women who are bad b—-es and I say ‘b—-es’ in a way not to degrade a woman but just to go off the aesthetic of what they deem as a ‘boss chick.’ A woman for me is handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs. I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of like ‘I’m a boss b—-, I’m a this, I’m a that,’ no baby. But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet. You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”

What do you think about Cam’s comments?