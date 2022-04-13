62-year-old Frank James has been named a person of interest in a mass subway shooting in Brooklyn, New York. According to The New York Daily News, James has uploaded rants to YouTube critical of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, homelessness, gun violence, and calling outreach workers “homosexual predators.”

The shooting on the Subway Tuesday morning left 10 people shot and another 13 injured. The shooter was stated to have mumbled to himself before putting on a gas mask, throwing smoke bombs, and using a semi-automatic handgun. The gun would jam during his attack.

NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell has increased the security for Mayor Adams as the suspect is still at large.

“We’re not calling them threats. He made some concerning posts, or someone made some concerning posts,” she said. “They were general topics of concern. Complaints about homelessness, complaints about New York.”

Adams was the target of a message from James in a March 27 video. “Eric Adams, Eric Adams, what the f–k, what are you doing, brother? What’s happening with this homeless situation? I got on the E train, every fucking car … every car I went to was loaded with homeless people.”

Additional videos pointed to the situation in Ukraine, citing it as an alert to a race war that would eventually target Black Americans.

Left behind at the scene was a handgun, extended magazines, a backpack, a U-Haul key, ammo, smoke grenades, fireworks, gasoline, and more.