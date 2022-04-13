Coachella is set to kick off this weekend with replacements The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia stepping in for once headliner Kanye West.


Visit streaming.thesource.com for more information

TickPick, the no-fee secondary ticket marketplace, states that the average buy price for all orders before to the news ($685) is now $475, a 32 percent fall from the average purchase price for all orders prior to the news ($685).

Fans who want to attend the event this weekend can get a 3 Day Pass for $399 on TickPick, or a 3 Day Pass for Weekend 2 for $345. TickPick does not charge any additional buyer fees, therefore these are all-in prices.

Advertisement

Last Thursday, Coachella announced the two replacement acts. According to Page Six, The Weeknd demanded to be paid the same that West was. Reports state Kanye was being paid $8 million for the two performances and would also receive a $500,000 production budget.

Page Six notes Phil Anschutz, the owner of Coachella, wanted to pay The Weeknd far less. After announcing The Weeknd as a replacement, The Weeknd threatened to pull out if he didn’t get the same deal. Anschutz and his company agreed to pay the same money.