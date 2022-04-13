Coachella is set to kick off this weekend with replacements The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia stepping in for once headliner Kanye West.

TickPick, the no-fee secondary ticket marketplace, states that the average buy price for all orders before to the news ($685) is now $475, a 32 percent fall from the average purchase price for all orders prior to the news ($685).

Fans who want to attend the event this weekend can get a 3 Day Pass for $399 on TickPick, or a 3 Day Pass for Weekend 2 for $345. TickPick does not charge any additional buyer fees, therefore these are all-in prices.

Advertisement

Last Thursday, Coachella announced the two replacement acts. According to Page Six, The Weeknd demanded to be paid the same that West was. Reports state Kanye was being paid $8 million for the two performances and would also receive a $500,000 production budget.

Page Six notes Phil Anschutz, the owner of Coachella, wanted to pay The Weeknd far less. After announcing The Weeknd as a replacement, The Weeknd threatened to pull out if he didn’t get the same deal. Anschutz and his company agreed to pay the same money.