Diddy has joined Proto Inc., formerly PORTL, as an advisor to the holoportation firm, which operates in a variety of industries, including entertainment, education, retail, enterprise, business, marketing, fashion, and the arts. Interactive holoportation is feasible thanks to Proto’s patented state-of-the-art technology, which allows a person to “beam” in real-time when they can’t physically be there. Proto was first exposed to the singer and entrepreneur when he used the new technology to “beam” from Miami to Los Angeles to sing Happy Birthday to his son King Combs.

“Sean Combs has always been an inspiring pioneer in music and business—constantly changing the game with whatever he does,” said David Nussbaum, CEO and Founder of Proto Inc. “We were honored to bring his family together last Spring, and it became the perfect example of how Proto connects people for meaningful, emotional interactions unlike any other technology. We’re so excited to be working with him as we continue to make the future a reality now.”

Combs was also a part of TRUE Capital Management’s recent $12 million Series A financing (Coinbase, Palantir). Legendary tech investor Tim Draper (Tesla, SpaceX, Twitch), early Uber investors Jillian Manus and Mike Walsh of Structure Management, Migos’ Quavo, and dozens of retired and active pro-athletes such as Marshawn Lynch, Albert Pujols, Robert Griffin III, Luke Walton, and Breanna Stewart were among the investors in the Series A round.

