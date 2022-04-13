Jim Jones has gathered Lil Wayne, Migos, DJ Khaled, and Juelz Santana for the official remix of “We Set The Trends.”

Directed by Shila The Don, Jim Jones, Will C and Denity, Khaled is seen chilling in his classic, white maybach claiming no one believed in us, but God did! Lil Wayne starts off his first verse spitting iconic bars, per usual. The superstars all stand around in the cypher, rhyming over the horns melody. Juelz Santana then enters the scene on a rooftop with Jones with the global Diplomats logo covering the ground. Santana says “Gave them a head start now I’m shaving the distance, need mine with interest to be more specific,” dripped out in the most fashionable way, harlem-style.

Jim Jones & DJ Drama Gangsta Grillz We Set The Trends was released on January 14th, distributed through #VLrecords EMPIRE. The project marks the duo’s first collaboration since 2006’s The Seven Day Theory.

Advertisement