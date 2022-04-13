Method Man Partners With Intercept Music To Create Global Platform For Indie Labels And Artists

Fueled by disruption, Intercept Music accelerates the independent creator economy through artistic empowerment with a worldwide launch today, Tuesday, 12 April.

Intercept Music, a revolutionary technology platform expressly created for independent labels and musical artists who seek creative solutions to their financial future, launches its worldwide digital distribution platform today in partnership with iconic entertainer Method Man.

By forging a powerful partnership, Intercept Music and Method Man underscore the value and importance of artistic emancipation in today’s creator economy.

The launch celebrates Intercept Music’s clarion call with a campaign entitled “Independence Empowered,” featuring Method Man as captured by director Dale May.

Method Man x Intercept Music Commercial