Post Malone To Drop New Album in May

Post Malone To Drop New Album in May

If Post Malone planned on dropping an album announced, he could forget about it. On Monday, Post Malone’s co-manager made a motivational video playing tennis. Under the video, he confirmed that Beerbongs & Bentleys rapper would be dropping a new album next month.

London’s caption said, “Results or excuses, choose your side! Post Malone new album coming next month! What you want in life? Results or excuses?”

@PostMalone co-manager Dre London confirm a new album from Post in May. pic.twitter.com/WwvPekDkk2 — LFT Nahlej 🇯🇲 (@HesAlwaysWrite) April 13, 2022

Billboard reported earlier this year that the album would be named twelve carat toothache and will be roughly around 45 minutes long.

Advertisement

Although we know that an album will arrive next month, the actual release date is still a mystery. There are only a few weeks until May, and the count down for Twelve carat toothache will begin.

Until then, fans can enjoy the is led by the single “One Right Now,” which arrived last November and features an assist from Republic labelmate The Weeknd.

This album will follow Post’s 2019 Hollywood’s Bleeding, one of Malone’s two Billboard 200 No. 1 albums. The hip-hop star also has four Hot 100 No. 1 hits, three of which placed on Billboard’s Greatest of All Time Hot 100 Songs ranking: “Circles,” “Sunflower,” and “Rockstar” (featuring 21 Savage).