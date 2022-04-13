The Pump Omni Zone II “Parquet Court,” a creative Boston-inspired spin on the original Pump basketball sneaker made famous in 1991 by rookie dunk champion Dee Brown, will be released on April 15.


Using a green/black color scheme, a home-court woodgrain sockliner, and custom-fit Pump technology, “Parquet Court” imagines what a player’s edition (PE) Pump Omni Zone II might have looked like if it had been released for the high-flying Brown – who generally wore OG hues – in the early 1990s.

The Pump Omni Zone II “Parquet Court” ($160, GX3779) is available beginning April 15 from Reebok.com, Foot Locker, Champs Sports, and Finish Line, among other select retailers.

